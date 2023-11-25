Watch: The moment Israeli boy held hostage is reunited with his family

Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment nine-year-old Ohad Munder ran down the hallway of a hospital in Petah Tikv, Israel, to embrace members of his family, who he has not seen since he was abducted by Hamas on October 7.

The video was released by the Schneider Children's Medical Centre and also shows his mother Keren and grandmother Ruthi reunited with their family, after being held hostage for seven weeks.

Hamas and Israel have started the process of exchanging hostages and prisoners, during the four-day ceasefire in Gaza, which started on Friday morning.

