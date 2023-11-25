Who are the Palestinian prisoners being released by Israel?

As the truce between Israel and Hamas enters its second day, the exchange of hostages and prisoners saw the first wave of people returned to their respective territories.

Under the agreement, 50 hostages are to be released in stages in return for 150 Palestinian detainees held by Israel, during a temporary four-day pause in fighting.

On Saturday, 14 Israeli hostages are expected to be released in exchange for 42 Palestinian prisoners.

It comes after 39 Palestinian prisoners were freed as part of the deal on Friday, the Israel Prison Service announced.

The group was made up of Palestinian women and minors from three prisons - Damon, Megiddo, and Ofer - according to the prison service.

Marah Bakir (R) a Palestinian prisoner released by Israeli authorities, with her family in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Beit Hanina. Credit: AP

In return, 24 hostages - 13 Israelis, 10 Thai citizens and one Filipino - were transported from the enclave through the Rafah Crossing into Egypt from Gaza before being taken to hospitals in Tel Aviv.

While details of the freed hostages have been circulated widely, the identities of many of the prisoners have not yet been made public.

Here is the full list of names of the Palestinian prisoners made public so far:

Jamal Brahma, 17

Nour al-Taher, 18

Aban Hammad, 16

Marah Bakir (pictured above)

