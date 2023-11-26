A major march against antisemitism has begun in London, after English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson was escorted away by police.

Tens of thousands of people were expected to march in London in the demonstration, a day after pro-Palestinian crowds also gathered in the capital to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

A temporary truce between Hamas and Israel is still holding, with the release of a second group of hostages and Palestinians from Israeli prisons coming late on Saturday.

There had been fears in that Mr Robinson - real name Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, the former leader of the far-right grouping, could disrupt the protest organised by charity Campaign Against Antisemitism.

Tommy Robinson is led away by police officers as people take part in a march against antisemitism Credit: Jordan Pettitt/PA

The Metropolitan Police had made clear in advance that he was “not welcome” at the march, with the force warning that any offences “whether from within the protest or from any groups trying to challenge or interfere with the march” would be dealt with.

The Met released a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying that officers working as part of the policing and security operation for the March Against Antisemitism have arrested a 40-year-old man on the Strand.

He refused to comply with a direction to disperse under Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act, the statement read.

The force said the man suggested he was in the area as a journalist but said it was “not a relevant factor” in his arrest.

It has not been confirmed if the man referred to in the statement is Mr Robinson.

Mr Robinson had previously been seen among the crowds of counter-protesters who clashed with police during ceasefire protests held on Armistice Day.

On Sunday, he was seen arguing with officers for about 10 minutes outside Soho coffee shop opposite the Royal Courts of Justice. He was was then led away from the scene.

Tracey-Ann Oberman (left) and Rachel Riley (centre) take part in a march against antisemitism. Credit: PA

A large group has gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice for the rally organised by charity Campaign Against Antisemitism, a day after pro-Palestinian crowds also gathered in the capital to demand a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

The group of a few thousand waved Israeli and Union flags and held placards reading “Never Again Is Now” and “Zero Tolerance for Antisemites”.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson joined thousands of people for the demonstration.

The former PM joined celebrities including Tracy-Ann Oberman, Rachel Riley and Robert Rinder on Sunday afternoon.

