Police search for girl, 9, who went missing while walking dog in South Wales

Police are urgently searching for a nine-year-old girl who went missing while she was walking a dog in South Wales.

Brooke was last seen wearing a dark green coat with fur around the hood, and bright pink and white spotty trainers.

According to South Wales Police, the nine-year-old was walking a meryl-coloured pocket bully pup at around 3.30pm on Sunday.

She was last seen in Union Place, Ferndale - a town in the Rhondda Valley.

Police describe Brooke as around 4ft tall with long brown curly hair that sits around shoulder length.

Anyone who believes they have seen her, or has any information, should contact South Wales Police and quote number 2300403025.

