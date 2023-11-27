Home Secretary James Cleverly apologised for using "inappropriate language" after calling a Labour MP "sh**", amid claims he was actually referring to the Stockton North constituency.

Cleverly has been accused of calling Stockton a "sh**hole" after Labour’s Alex Cunningham challenged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over the level of child poverty in his constituency.

But an ally of Mr Cleverly said he called the MP “sh**” and his off-the-cuff remark was not directed towards the North East town.

Mr Cleverly told MPs: “I know what I said. I rejected the accusation that I criticised his constituency.

“My criticism, which I made from a sedentary position, about the honourable gentleman used inappropriate language for which I apologise.

“But I will not accept that my criticism was of his constituency because it was not.”

Mr Cleverly’s apology on Monday sparked a further row in the Commons as some opposition MPs questioned the home secretary’s version of events.

Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing said she considered the matter closed.

Raising a point of order, Mr Cunningham earlier said: “It’s extremely sad that the home secretary hasn’t the guts to admit to his appalling remark about my Stockton North constituency from the frontbench and apologise to the people I have the privilege of representing.”

Mr Cunningham recalled the events of the previous week before saying Mr Cleverly tried to “minimise the damage to his reputation by claiming his remark was aimed at me”, adding: “It’s untrue and has been shown to be untrue.”

Speaking last week, Mr Cunningham said the home secretary 'definitely' said those words and owed his constituents an apology

Dame Eleanor intervened to advise Mr Cunningham to use another word instead of “untrue”, with the Labour MP replying: “You offer me a considerable challenge but perhaps the Home Secretary has inadvertently misled people across the country in relation to this particular matter.”

He accused Mr Cleverly of “talking down” Stockton and Teesside and urged the Tory frontbencher to apologise for “insulting Stockton rather than hide behind the half truths uttered on his behalf”.

Mr Cleverly replied: “For the avoidance of doubt the honourable gentleman accused me of making derogatory remarks about his constituency and my response issued through my office was that I did not, would not and would never make such comments about his constituency.

“What I said was a comment about him. My apology was for using unparliamentary language.

“But I will make it absolutely clear, for the avoidance of doubt, with no ambiguity, I did not, would not…”

As an opposition MP shouted “you did”, Mr Cleverly said: “Then what are you calling me, sir?”

At this point Mr Cleverly then said “I know what I said” before reiterating he rejected the accusation that he criticised Stockton North.

Mr Cleverly was challenged again from the Labour benches, with Dame Eleanor saying: “This is not a debate and the matter is now closed.”

Mr Cunningham, raising a further point of order, said: “I don’t actually require any apology for an insult against me because it didn’t happen.”

He added: “He has not apologised to me, he’s not apologised to the people of my constituency, he has apologised for using unparliamentary language.”

Dame Eleanor concluded: “(Mr Cleverly) has issued an apology. I require an apology for the use of unparliamentary language and the home secretary has given that apology.

“It is my understanding that he has also apologised to (Mr Cunningham) – whether he accepts it or not is a matter for him. I require an apology, the Home Secretary has issued that apology and the matter is now closed.

“I must say the people who elected us to this place expect us to concentrate on the very serious matters that we have been discussing and we’re going on to discuss.”