Elon Musk visits Israel to talk AI following claims of antisemitism

Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss artificial intelligence Monday.

The pair met in Jerusalem after Mr Musk was criticised for posting antisemitic comments X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the morning Mr Musk took a tour of Kfar Aza, the kibbutz close to the Gaza border where Hamas militants killed men, women and children during a 48-hour siege starting October 7.

The tech billionaire then met with Mr Netanyahu and security establishment officials, and he was shown a film displaying the "horrors of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas" during the siege, according to a statement by the Israeli government.

Mr Musk and Mr Netanyahu then discussed the security aspects of artificial intelligence, and came to an agreement regarding Starlink satellite units operating in Israel. Starlink provides high-speed internet coverage to more than 60 countries, and is owned by Mr Musk's company SpaceX.

Mr Musk's Israel visit came after he faced accusations of antisemitism on his social media platform X, where he replied: "You have said the actual truth" in response to a derogatory post about Jewish communities.

There has been growing discussion over X being a platform where antisemitism has been allowed to flourish without sufficient moderation.

IBM, EU and Disney are among those who have pulled their advertisements from X over concerns of increasing levels of hate speech.

