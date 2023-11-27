Workers trapped in an Indian tunnel could be stuck for "up to a month", an expert on the ground has said, adding that there is hope the men will be back with their families by Christmas.

Authorities said on Monday they were preparing to start manual digging in what should be the final phase of the recue efforts, but have not specified a time for their release amid fears it could take weeks.

On Sunday, November 12, a landslide caused a road tunnel to collapse, entrapping workers at the site in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand, northern India.

The first footage of the trapped workers emerged last week. Credit: AP

Workers were building the tunnel when a portion of the 4.5-kilometre tunnel collapsed around 200 metres from the entrance.

So far rescuers have created a passageway of up to 46 metres, which the trapped men would then be pulled through on wheeled stretchers.

Rescuers have tried multiple methods to try and free the 41 construction workers who became stuck more than two weeks ago.

There were plans to insert steel pipes into the tunnel to create a passage for the workers to escape, but falling debris and technical issues slowed down the process.

The workers have been trapped for over two weeks. Credit: AP

An array of machinery has been used to excavate the fallen land and rescuers have been digging both vertically and horizontally to attempt to reach the workers.

A newly-replaced drilling machine excavated around 20 metres, officials said.

Arnold Dix, an international tunnelling expert assisting the rescue team, told reporters he could not give an "exact timeline".

"It may take some time, perhaps up to a month, but I cannot specify the exact timeline," he said.

"Rushing the process is not advisable. The priority is the safe return of these men, and I am confident they will be home for Christmas," he said.

An array of machinery has been used to excavate the fallen land. Credit: AP

Devendra Patwal, a disaster management official who is working at the site, said the team was prepared for different challenges, but hoped they wouldn’t face too much resistance from the mountain.

“We don’t know what the drilling machine will have to cut through. It could be loose soil or rocks. But we are prepared,” he said.

The workers have been supplied with hot meals, including rice and lentils, via a six-inch (15-centimetre) pipe, having spent days eating roasted chickpeas and nuts.

Most of the trapped workers are migrant labourers from across India.

Family members of those trapped have travelled to the location and are camping out nearby as they wait to be reunited with their relatives.

