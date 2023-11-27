Israel and Hamas express interest in ceasefire extension as deal nears end

Play Brightcove video

An interest in extending a four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been expressed by both sides, ahead of the deal's expiry on Tuesday.

The pause in fighting has seen dozens of hostages and Palestinian prisoners released, with a fourth exchange expected on Monday.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel following Hamas' attack on October 7

Israel and Hamas have each expressed an interest in wanting to extend a temporary ceasefire in Gaza with existing terms due to expire on Tuesday.

Last Friday marked the start of a four-day pause in fighting between Israel and the proscribed terror group, which has also seen dozens of hostages and prisoners exchanged on both sides.

A fourth exchange is expected to take place on Monday - the last day of the ceasefire during which a total of 50 hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners are to be freed.

In a statement released on Sunday, Hamas for the first time said it would seek to extend the deal by looking to release a larger number of hostages.

Israelis celebrate as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands in Israel. Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, said he had spoken with US President Joe Biden and reiterated his offer to extend the pause by an additional day for every 10 hostages Hamas releases.

But he warned that Israel would resume its offensive "with all of our might" once the truce expires.

Qatar, Egypt and the United States, which have all acted as international mediators in the conflict, have also made efforts to see the ceasefire extended.

On Sunday, Hamas released 17 hostages - including 14 Israelis and a four-year-old American girl - in return for 39 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel.

Separately, Hamas said it released a Russian hostage "in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that Israel would resume its offensive 'with all of our might' once the truce expires. Credit: AP

And three more Thai hostages were freed, bringing the total of released nationals from the country to 17, Thailand's Foreign Ministry said.

The ceasefire has given some respite to the Gaza Strip's 2.3 million people - two thirds of which have been displaced from their homes.

Hundreds of aid trucks have been allowed into the territory since the pause began, although the United Nations (UN) has said it is still "hardly enough".

The pause in fighting is the most significant since the war began at the start of October, in response to an attack by Hamas which killed at least 1,200 people in southern Israel.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have also been killed during the fighting - around two thirds of them women and children - according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

