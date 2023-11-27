Play Brightcove video

Disneyland guest arrested after removing clothes and streaking naked on 'It's a Small World' ride

A visitor has been removed from Disneyland in California after he took off his clothes inside the tunnel of one of the rides.

The man streaked at the park in Anaheim on Sunday 26 November during what is the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in the US.

He reportedly stepped out of a boat on the 'It’s a Small World' ride and started stripping off his clothes.

Footage on social media shows him completely naked wading through the water in the tunnel of the the attraction.

Other footage shows the man later being carried out of the park by police officers.

The Anaheim Police Department said they were called to the park just after 1.30pm to assist Disney security in dealing with the man.

A 26-year-old man was arrested for indecent exposure and for being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The ride resumed an hour-and-a-half later.

