Woman, 84, released from Hamas captivity just 'hours from death,' says daughter

The daughter of an 84-year-old Israeli hostage who was released by Hamas has said her mother left Gaza just “hours from death".

Elma Avraham, who suffers from long-term health issues, remains in a critical condition and is currently intubated and sedated a day after she was released from captivity.

Her daughter, Tali Amano, said she was airlifted to hospital with a body temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, because she "didn’t get any of her lifesaving medication” while she was being held hostage.

Ms Avraham was released on Sunday alongside 16 other hostages, in the third exchange under the truce which was initially agreed to last four days.

Across the temporary ceasefire - which began on Friday and has been extended for an additional two days - a total of 58 hostages and 117 Palestinian detainees have been freed.

Following their release, Israeli captives have been transported to hospitals in Israel where they are being monitored.

The majority of those released have been in good physical health, healthcare professionals have said.

But doctors at the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheba, said that if Ms Avraham had been delayed in arrival "her condition would have deteriorated further".

Ms Amano said her mothers health was stable before she was kidnapped.

She said the family met multiple times with the International Committee of the Red Cross (IRCR), to implore the aid group to find a way to get the medications to her mother.

Tali Amano, the daughter of Elma Avraham, spoke from a news conference on Monday. Credit: AP

“We are so happy to see everyone who returned before her, waving and healthy, but my mother did not deserve to return this way, she was severely medically neglected,” said Ms Amano.

“We are here today to try to save who is still left, so someone will be able to convince the Red Cross and all the women’s organizations to act, so someone will raise their voices and ask: Why are you there? What are you doing?”

Responding to Ms Amano's comments, the IRCR said it is currently unable to deliver medicine directly to hostages despite requests from family members.

“As soon as we would have the right to visit the hostages, we will be ready with the necessary medicines and other aid in hand to deliver,” ICRC Media Chief Jason Straziuso said in a statement.

“We continue calling for access to the hostages, as we´ve done from day one, and we are ready to carry out those visits,” he added.

The statement did not contain details about what has prevented the organisation from accessing hostages.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...