The underage driver caused carnage on the streets of Michigan

A 12-year-old boy in Michigan was arrested after he stole a forklift and led police on a chase lasting around an hour.

The underage driver hit approximately 10 parked cars during the pursuit, but nobody was injured.

Officers were called to Forsyth Middle School in Ann Arbor on Saturday evening following reports of a stolen construction vehicle at around 6.45pm.

Police found the vehicle within minutes, and pursued the underage driver at speeds of 15 to 20 mph while using emergency sirens and lights, according to a report by the Ann Arbor Police Department.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle just before 8pm local time and was eventually taken into a juvenile detention centre.

Authorities believe the vehicle was unlocked with a key hidden inside the forklift.

“This was a very dangerous situation that could’ve easily ended with serious injuries,” police said in a statement released on social media. “The incident remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”

The type of forklift in question can weigh up to 35,000 pounds (1.59 tonnes).

