Health officials in the US have recalled a host of cantaloupe brands and warned citizens to throw the fruit away after a salmonella outbreak killed two people.

The number of people sickened by the infection more than doubled this week, as nearly 100 people in 32 states have fallen ill after eating contaminated cantaloupes, which are a type of melon.

Arizona, Missouri, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Ohio have the highest number of cases.

Two people have died of the infections in Minnesota, and 45 people are hospitalised nationwide.

The US Food and Drug Administration's original recall included Malichita brand whole cantaloupe, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupe and ALDI whole cantaloupe and pre-cut fruit products.

Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, Freshness Guaranteed brand and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupes joined the list on Friday.

Health officials also said anyone who bought the recalled fruits should throw them away and wash surfaces that touched them with hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after consuming food contaminated with the bacteria. Illnesses typically last four to seven days.

Vulnerable people, including children, people older than 65, and those with weakened immune systems, may develop severe illnesses that require medical care or hospitalisation.

