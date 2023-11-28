Play Brightcove video

Michael Gove has apologised for the suffering caused by government "mistakes" during the coronavirus pandemic, describing politicians as "fallible" human beings who "make errors".

The senior Tory, who was Cabinet Office minister and chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster in early 2020, said he should take his "share of responsibility" for political decisions made.

Giving evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday, Mr Gove said: "If I may… apologise to the victims who endured such pain, the families who endured so much loss as a result of the mistakes that were made by government in response to the pandemic. “As a minister responsible for the Cabinet Office, and was also close to many of the decisions that were made, I must take my share of responsibility for that. “Politicians are human beings. We’re fallible. We make mistakes and we make errors. I am sure that the inquiry will have an opportunity to look in detail at many of the errors I and others made.”

Responding to questions from Inquiry's lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, the now levelling up secretary also expressed his "high opinion" of the former health secretary Matt Hancock, who has come under fierce criticism throughout the Inquiry so far.

Mr Gove suggested "too much was expected" from Mr Hancock's department in the early days of the pandemic, adding "many of the decisions that he made were right".

He similarly defended the environment inside Number 10, which previous witnesses to the Inquiry have described as misogynistic and "toxic".

Questioned about WhatsApp messages by Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, describing Boris Johnson's team as "wild animals", Mr Gove admitted there were "strong personalities" in the former prime minister's Downing Street, but "you will always have - it's in the nature of politics - strong views, sometimes punchily expressed".

But Mr Gove, who has held a number of prominent roles in government, also told the inquiry that the Cabinet Office was “flawed” and not effective at dealing with crises. “The Cabinet Office in and of itself, over many years, has operated in a way which is not as effective as it should be for the effective delivery of government policy, both business as usual, and also in response to crises," he said. He added: " So, it becomes a sort of Mary Poppins bag into which different prime ministers will shove things that they believe require to be dealt with by the government’s nanny, as it were.”

Mr Gove's appearance comes as part of a highly anticipated week at the Covid Inquiry.

On Monday, the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said "lives could have been saved" had the government acted earlier, while Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham criticised Westminster's "massively centralised" approach to dealing with the pandemic.

Former deputy chief medical officer Professor Dame Jenny Harries is due to give evidence later on Tuesday, while former Health Secretary Matt Hancock and ex-deputy prime minister Dominic Raab are scheduled to appear later this week. The inquiry is currently taking evidence as part of its second module on core UK decision-making and political governance.

