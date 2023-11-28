Overnight frosts are set to hit much of the UK this week as a blast of cold air brings freezing temperatures and predictions of the first snow of the season.

It means a cold chill may bite through to the start of next week as daytime temperatures struggle to get above single digits and overnight temperatures stay below freezing for much of the country.

What are the latest projections for snow this week?

This is the first significant cold spell of this season. Arctic air seeping in from the north will mean temperatures will be much lower this week.

Snow will be seen in very few places - but will be the first snow of the season.

Frost is expected in much of the country. Credit: PA

Sleet and snow showers will be drifting into northern and north-eastern Scotland and north-eastern England - turning sleety by coasts here.

Most of the snow will be accumulating over higher ground in north-eastern Scotland such as the Cairngorms.

Overnight frosts will be forming widely - with temperatures falling to and well below freezing, especially in rural spots. Expect icy, slippery surfaces in places - more so where sleet and snow has fallen across Scotland and north-eastern England.

With barely a breeze, some places will see some patchy freezing fog form - with the west Midlands and the border of Wales most prone to poor visibility.

How long are the warnings set to last?

Currently, there are some snow and ice warnings in place for parts of Scotland and north-eastern England and these are expected to last throughout this week and into the weekend - this is to raise awareness of these winter hazards.

There are no other warnings in place at this stage.

Is it too early to know what the weather holds for December?

This cold spell is likely to last into the start of December (end of this week and weekend) with harsh frosts and ice forming overnight and lasting well into the mornings. Less cold air will return next week.

Temperatures will hover around freezing over the weekend and into next week. Credit: PA

By the middle of next week, the wind switches direction, encouraging less cold to drift in from the Atlantic - along with brisk winds and notable rain.

Temperatures will recover and it'll be too blustery for any mist, fig or frost to form - but the excess rain will bring a risk of some flooding in the most prone locations.

When will we have projections for the weather over Christmas?

We'll be looking at the charts a week or so before Christmas to get the best idea of detail over the festive few days.

At this stage - which may change - most of December is looking a little disappointing with brisk winds and bursts of rain at times.

This will mean lower chances of winter hazards - such as ice, fog and snow - so less disruption when it comes to those hoping to travel over the Christmas break.

