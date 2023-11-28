Play Brightcove video

A Good Morning Britain report outlines how Israel and Hamas continue to release more hostages as their fragile truce has been extended by two days.

The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has been extended by two days ahead of the deal's expiry on Tuesday.

The pause in fighting has seen dozens of hostages and Palestinian detainees released, as a fourth exchange begins.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

A two-day extension to the ceasefire in Gaza has begun, fuelling hopes of a longer pause in fighting and the release of more hostages.

Three-year-old twins, Emma and Yuli Cunio, were among 11 hostages Hamas handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza on Monday night.

Their release after more than seven weeks in captivity in Gaza was part of the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began on Friday last week.

In the early hours of Tuesday, 33 Palestinian prisoners released by Israel arrived in east Jerusalem and the West Bank town of Ramallah.

The prisoners were greeted by loud cheers as their bus made its way through the streets of Ramallah.

Fifty one Israelis have now been freed under the truce, along with 19 hostages of other nationalities. So far, 150 Palestinians have been released from Israeli prisons.

The deal for two additional days of cease-fire raised hopes for further extensions to allow for further exchanges as well as to get more much needed aid into Gaza.

Israelis celebrate as a helicopter carrying hostages released from the Gaza Strip lands in Israel. Credit: AP

Conditions there have remained dire for 2.3 million Palestinians, battered by weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground offensive that have driven three-quarters of the population from their homes.

But Israel says it remains committed to crushing Hamas’ military capabilities and ending its 16-year rule over Gaza after its October 7 attack into southern Israel.

That would likely mean expanding a ground offensive from devastated northern Gaza to the south.

Released Palestinian prisoner Muhammad Abu Al-Humus. Credit: AP

In one of the first interviews by a freed hostages, 78-year-old Ruti Munder told Israeli broadcaster Channel 13 that conditions in captivity had deteriorated as the situation in Gaza worsened.

Ms Munder said she was initially fed well in captivity until conditions worsened and people became hungry. She was kept in a “suffocating” room and slept on plastic chairs with a sheet for nearly 50 days.

Ms Munder was abducted on October 7 from her home in Nir Oz, a kibbutz in southern Israel. Her husband, Avraham, also 78, was taken hostage too and remains in Gaza. Her son was killed in the attack.

