Rescuers have successfully reached 41 Indian workers two weeks after they became trapped in a tunnel in the state of Uttarakhand, a local minister said on Tuesday morning.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in a statement on X that after the "tireless work of all the teams engaged in the rescue operation" the miners will soon be "taken out".

Dozens of ambulances were pictured arriving at the site, located the mountainous region in northern India.

P eople at the tunnel are anxious but also confident about the workers being freed, ITV News reported.

A landslide caused a road tunnel to collapse on November 12, entrapping the workers. The debris stretched for around 60 metres, and now officials say that rescuers have managed to dig through all of this.

An array of machinery has been used to excavate the fallen land, and rescuers have been digging both vertically and horizontally to attempt to reach the workers.

The workers have been supplied with hot meals, including rice and lentils, via a six-inch (15-centimetre) pipe, having spent days eating roasted chickpeas and nuts.

Most of the trapped workers are migrant labourers from across India.

Family members of those trapped have travelled to the location and are camping out nearby as they wait to be reunited with their relatives.

