Watch the moment three Israeli children, who were released by Hamas, are reunited with their dog, Rodney

A heartwarming video shows the moment three Israeli children, who were held hostage by Hamas, were reunited with their dog.

Israeli mother Hagar Brodutch, 40, and her three children, Ofri, 10, Yuval, 9 and Oriya, 4, were released on Monday as part of a hostage-prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

The family, who appeared in good condition, were reunited with their father, Brodutch, at the Schneider Children's hospital in Tel Aviv - and their dog, Rodney.

"The family was aware that nothing would make them happier than to see their beloved dog, so they brought him to the department," the hospital said in a press release.

The video shows the children hugging and kissing Rodney as he excitedly wags his tail and licks their faces.

The family was seized on October 7 when Hamas entered the Kfar Aza kibbutz, which is about five kilometres from the border with Gaza, according to the Times of Israel.

The video comes as Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the temporary ceasefire in Gaza for an additional two days.

The family's release was part of the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began on Friday last week.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

