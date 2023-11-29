An Australian teenager has been honoured after she helped stop a driverless bus full of students from crashing into a petrol station.

Izzy Miller was one of the students on the bus when she noticed it began rolling away without the driver in the seat.

The bus rolled from where it was parked over a busy street and was travelling in the direction of a petrol station forecourt full of customers before Izzy was able to grab the wheel and direct it towards an empty area.

The moment the bus was turned away from crashing into the petrol station

Izzy told Australian broadcaster 7News: "I was like if I don't do anything about it the bus and shop would have exploded."

The 14-year-old said there were "about 20 kids and one old lady on the bus".

Izzy said she had only ever driven her uncle's car before - and that was only once.

CCTV captured the moment Izzy Miller jumped to the drivers seat. Credit: 7News

Izzy was given a certificate of appreciation and AU$100 (£52) by the North Casino Mini Mart in New South Wales for her quick reaction.

In a Facebook post, the Mini Mart said Izzy's steering kept the bus "away from not only oncoming traffic, pedestrians, more than three parked cars but away from the Mini Mart building itself and was able to bring the bus and its other passengers safely to a stop."

She was also given a principals award by Casino High School and was thanked by her local MP in the Australian parliament.

