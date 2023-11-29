Sex and The City star Cynthia Nixon has announced she is on hunger strike in protest of the Israel-Hamas war.

The American actor, famed for her role as the red-headed Miranda Hobbes in the TV series, two films, and recent reboot, made the announcement with fellow activists outside the White House on Tuesday.

"Almost 15,000 Palestinian civilians, 70% of them children and women, have been killed in the last seven weeks,” said Nixon, who also formerly ran for mayor of New York City.

"This is unprecedented. This is more people than were killed by the US and its allies in 20 years of war in Afghanistan."

Nixon (right) is best known for her role in The Sex and The City franchise. Credit: AP

"We are hunger striking as a way of amplifying that yes, are being bombed and killed, but they’re also being starved and so many of them are on the brink of starvation."

The five-day fast - in which she told the crowd she intends to just drink water with "a little lemon" - is planned is to "showcase the actions of President Biden".

After five days, Nixon explained she has to return to New York for work commitments.

She introduced herself as "the mother of Jewish children whose grandparents are Holocaust survivors".

"I’m sick and tired of people explaining this away by saying that civilian casualties are a routine toll of war. There is nothing routine about these figures. There is nothing routine about these deaths."

She was joined by five US state representatives imploring Joe Biden to call for a ceasefire.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The figure includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is due to end on Wednesday as negotiators work to extend the pause in fighting to allow more hostages to be released and aid to be sent into Gaza.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…