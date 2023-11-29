Play Brightcove video

'I do recognise that families and care homes will not welcome this', a top medic warned the government as she said Covid patients would need to be discharged into care homes

Discharging positive Covid patients into care homes would be "entirely clinically appropriate" while not welcomed by families, a top medic warned the government in early March 2020.

Giving evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry on Wednesday, Professor Dame Jenny Harries was confronted with an email she sent to Department of Health Officials on March 16.

In it, the former deputy chief medical officer said: "Whilst the prospect is perhaps what none of us would wish to plan for, I believe the reality will be that we will need to discharge Covid-19 positive patients into residential care settings for the reason you have noted. “This will be entirely clinically appropriate because the NHS will triage those to retain in acute settings who can benefit from that sector’s care. “The numbers of people with disease will rise sharply within a fairly short timeframe and I suspect make this fairly normal practice and more acceptable, but I do recognise that families and care homes will not welcome this in the initial phase.”

Questioned about it on Wednesday, Prof Dame Jenny admitted it "sounds awful" but insisted it was "a very, very high level view" of what would happen if there was an "enormous explosion of cases", rather than an admission that the move was "fine".

"You should not take my email as to say 'the NHS is suddenly going to discharge lots of Covid-positive patients and that's absolutely fine'", the now chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency said.

" What it was doing was painting a picture to the person who was contributing to policy on the official side at the Department of Health.” She added: “I’m really keen to emphasise my email was a high-level view so people were aware of what was kind of coming over the hill, but the hill was still a little way away.”

'This is a high level view' of a 'very bleak picture', says Professor Dame Jenny Harries

Prof Dame Jenny followed the evidence of regional mayors earlier this week, and senior Tory Michael Gove on Tuesday.

Mr Gove, a former Cabinet minister, apologised for the 'mistakes' made by government during the pandemic and suggested to the Inquiry that the virus was "man-made".

Also scheduled to appear before the Inquiry on Wednesday are former Health Secretary Sajid Javid and former Deputy Prime Minister, Dominic Raab.

Mr Raab deputised for Boris Johnson when the former prime minister was hospitalised with coronavirus in April 2020.

