Negotiators work on extending Gaza ceasefire as more hostages released and prisoners freed

The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was extended by two days. It is due to expire on Wednesday.

Since Friday, Hamas has released 81 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals, while Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The figure includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is due to end on Wednesday as negotiators work to extend the pause in fighting to allow more hostages to be released and much needed aid in to Gaza.

The latest swap of Hamas-held hostages for Palestinians detained by Israel took place on Tuesday evening as part of a ceasefire agreement between the warring sides.

Ten Israeli hostages — nine women and a 17-year-old girl — and two Thais were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were back in Israeli territory, the military said.

Shortly after their release, Israel freed 30 Palestinian detainees. Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend their ceasefire until Wednesday, raising the prospect of further exchanges.

Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings. Credit: AP

Since Friday, Hamas has released 81 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals, while Israel has freed 180 Palestinian prisoners. An extended ceasefire would allow more aid into Gaza, which has been battered by weeks of Israeli siege and bombardment that has driven three out of every four people in Gaza from their homes. The territory is home to 2.3 million people.

Israel says it remains committed to crushing Hamas’ military capabilities and ending the group's 16-year rule over Gaza. That would likely mean expanding a ground offensive from devastated northern Gaza into the south. About 240 hostages were captured by Hamas in its October 7 attack in southern Israel that ignited the war.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed since the war began, according to the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza. About 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, mostly during the initial incursion by Hamas.

