Inquest to open into deaths of four teenagers killed in car crash

The inquests into the deaths of four teenagers killed in a car crash in North Wales will open on Wednesday.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, were found in a silver Ford Fiesta on November 21.

A major search was launched for the A-level students after they failed to return home to Shropshire from an overnight camping trip to the Snowdonia area.

The car had left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, overturned, and was partially submerged in water, North Wales Police said.

The force wants dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday November 19 and 10am on Tuesday November 21.

In a tribute, Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

She said: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.”

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”

The inquests will be formally opened in Caernarfon by Kate Robertson, senior coroner for North West Wales, with a date expected to be fixed for the full hearings.