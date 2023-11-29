Jamie Lynn Spears quits I'm A Celebrity in shock exit

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! after spending 10 days on the ITV reality programme.

The singer and actress has been confirmed to have left the Australian jungle camp on medical grounds.

It makes her the second celebrity to leave the show early for this reason after restaurant critic Grace Dent departed earlier this week.

A show spokesperson said: “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds. She’s been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities.”

The rest of the camp have been informed of her departure, with her final appearance on the programme to air on Wednesday.

Last week, after spending a few days in the jungle, Spears threatened to quit after becoming emotional because she was missing her children.

During the episode on November 21, she told her campmates she was finding it difficult to be so far away from her family.

Her emotions bubbled up further when four celebrities were tasked with a challenge to win the contestants’ luxury items, with hers being a photo of her two daughters.

EastEnders star Danielle Harold, radio DJ Sam Thompson, Dent and TV presenter Marvin Humes failed to secure the photograph in the challenge, which involved them trying to manoeuvre long paddles together to hold up a box representing each campmate’s luxury item.

After they apologised to Spears for not retrieving the photograph, she said in the Bush Telegraph: “Why would y’all put them through that? They feel guilty that they didn’t come back with the gifts for their friends. This is not OK. I want to go home.”

She then told her campmates: “I just went and told them, I was like ‘It’s so effed up of y’all to put them through that’.

“I was like ‘This is not fair. I quit. I don’t want to do it. I do not want to be here. That’s so unfair’.”

She added: “I just want to see my kids. Like, I’ll stay out here with these freaking critters, just let me see them. I’m just struggling.”

Her campmates comforted her and she later told them she was not going to leave the jungle early.

Grace Dent Credit: ITV

On Monday, MasterChef star Dent, 50, told her fellow campmates that her “heart is broken” in a statement read by actor Nick Pickard read in the ITV show camp.

It said: “My dear campmates, I’m so sorry to let you down. I have left the camp for medical reasons.

“My heart is broken. I have loved and enjoyed getting to know you all. You’ve held me up and it’s been a pleasure being your friend through this experience.

“Leaving you all at this stage will be one of the saddest things in my life. I love you all. Your friend, Miss Grace Dent.”

