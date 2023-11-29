A version of a new book about the royal family has been pulled from shelves in the Netherlands after a second member of the monarchy who allegedly raised questions about the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son was identified.

Xander Uitgevers, which has published the Dutch-translated version of Endgame by Omid Scobie said on Tuesday it was “temporarily removed” from bookshops in the country.

It added in a statement sent to ITV News they said: " The rectified edition of Eindstrijd (Endgame) by Omid Scobie will be in bookstores on Friday 8 December.

"Xander Uitgevers temporarily removed the book from sale, due to an error that occurred in the Dutch edition."

In the book, Mr Scobie makes several claims about how and why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from being working royals.

Among those is the claim two people, allegedly named in private letters between Charles and Meghan, raised questions about Archie’s skin colour.

In the English language version of the book, Mr Scobie writes: “But in the pages of these private letters, two identities were revealed. Laws in the United Kingdom prevent me from reporting who they were.”

ITV News has chosen not to name the two royals named in the Dutch translation.

The couple first made the claim a member of the royal family had asked about their son’s skin colour when they were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

They alleged an unidentified member of the monarchy – but not the late Queen nor her husband, the late Duke of Edinburgh – had, as Meghan said, raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

The Sussexes originally made the claim during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, it was explosive and prompted headlines around the world about “racism” within the royal family and royal household – claims Buckingham Palace always strongly denied.

The late Queen Elizabeth famously said after her grandson’s Oprah interview that “recollections may vary”.

It remains unclear how a Dutch translation has inserted the names of senior royal family members – when that name did not appear in the original English version of Mr Scobie’s book.

After the book was pulled in the Netherlands, Mr Scobie told Dutch TV channel RTL Boulevard: “The book is available in a number of languages and unfortunately I can’t speak Dutch so I haven’t seen the copy for myself, but if there have been any translation errors I am sure the publisher has got it under control.

“For me, I edited and wrote the English version, there has never been a version that I’ve produced that has names in it.”

Endgame has caused controversy in the UK over several claims made about working royals.

The Princess of Wales is accused of being “cold” and ignoring the Duchess of Sussex’s “cries for help”.

In the book, a source claims Kate can be “cold if she doesn’t like someone”.

The writer goes on to say: “This is a side of Kate that rarely gets written about. Advocating for mental health causes – the mental health of mothers, for that matter – but ignoring her own sister-in-law’s cries for help seemed out of character for someone the public knew as sweet and easy to get along with.”

The King’s relationship with his eldest son, the Prince of Wales, is also examined with a source making a scathing comment about the heir to the throne’s opinion of his father.

The source claimed: “William (doesn’t) think his father is competent enough, quite frankly. Though they share passions and interests, their style of leadership is completely different.”

The book outlines the broken relationship between William and Harry. Credit: PA

Mr Scobie also accuses the King of “ineptitude” over the Sussexes’ departure as working royals and also claims there is “distrust and simmering animosity” between him and William.

Mr Scobie’s book makes a series of allegations involving the Sussexes – including that William and other family members “covertly sanctioned” leaks to reporters about Harry.

It also suggests the Prince of Wales ignored texts from Harry when the family were making their way to Balmoral before the late Queen died last year, and that Charles and Meghan exchanged letters in the wake of her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The book’s full title is Endgame: Inside The Royal Family And The Monarchy’s Fight For Survival, and its chapters include Race And The Royals: Institutional Bigotry And Denial, and another called Gloves On: Prince William, Heir To The Throne.

Its publication follows the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare in January, which made a series of explosive claims about the royal family including an allegation that he was physically attacked by his older brother.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace declined to comment.

For the latest royal news, listen to ITV News' podcast The Royal Rota