Taylor Swift has been named as the most-popular artist of 2023 on Spotify, raking in 26.1 billion streams worldwide.

The pop powerhouse knocks Peuerto Rican reggaetón artist Bad Bunny off the top spot, after he held the coveted title for three years in a row from 2020.

It means he is down in second place this year, followed by The Weekend in third, Drake in fourth, and Mexican musician Peso Puma in fifth.

The top two artists were reversed in Spotify's 2023 album chart, with Bad Bunny's release Un Verano Sin Ti from last year named the most-streamed album for the second year running, and Taylor Swift's Midnights coming in second place.

The most-streamed song of the year was Miley Cyrus' empowerment anthem Flowers, with 1.6 million streams worldwide.

Taylor Swift was also the most-streamed Spotify artist in the US as well as worldwide.

Miley Cyrus' song Flowers was named as Spotify's most-streamed track of the year in 2023 Credit: PA

It comes after Apple Music announced earlier in the week that Wallen's Last Night topped its global song chart in 2023.

It has been a big year for the track, which stayed in the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, equalling the record for the longest-reign in the chart's 65-year history.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…