'Should these children be used as bargaining chips?' Eylon Keshet, a relative of Kfir Bibas, told CNN while holding up photos of the boys

The relative of a 10-month-old abducted by Hamas militants has revealed the family's ongoing torment more than 50 days since he and his four-year-old brother were taken from their home in southern Israel.

The family of Kfir Bibas - who has now spent a fifth of his life in captivity - said they are no closer to knowing whether he is safe, or even alive.

"We are really, really worried about him," cousin of the family Eylon Keshet told CNN, holding a photograph of the baby boy.

"We are not sure if he can make it. Every day that he is staying there is a real, real danger to his life."

"He needs baby formula," he added through tears, explaining that they are also extremely worried about Ariel’s health.

Ariel, 4 (left) and his mother Shiri also remain in captivity.

"Ariel is a fragile child and has several medical conditions," he said, saying that the four-year-old has a skin condition which needs treatment.

"He is such a lively child, and he really loves cars and tractors," he added.

Kfir, Ariel, their mother, Shiri, and, it is understood, their father Yarden were all kidnapped from Nir Oz, an Israeli kibbutz that was devastated when it came under attack by Hamas militants on October 7. Their abduction was filmed, and the video of the family's ordeal became one of the most horrifying moments of the attack.

For Shiri’s cousin, Yifat Zailer, the days and nights have been "emotional and stressful."

"The little hope that we have gives us the strength to carry on," she told CNN.

“(We are) pleading and asking for the freedom of our family."

Eylon Keshet spoke while holding up photos of the boys.

Every day, Ms Zailer hopes to see her family’s names on the list of hostages to be released.

"There’s a 10-month-old baby that is still being held captive. His life is at risk. No child should be pawned or held as leverage," she said.

"Hopefully this will be over soon, and we can somehow go on to repair our shattered, completely shattered, life here."

The attackers murdered more than a quarter of the Nir Oz community, firing at people’s homes and taking hostages.

Some 1,200 people, most civilians, were killed by Hamas across southern Israel on October 7.

Their grandparents were killed in the attack, Mr Keshet added.

The boys’ father was hit by a hammer, his sister has said, and there is no further information available on his current condition or whereabouts.

"It doesn’t make any sense that anyone can let this keep going," Mr Keshet continued.

"It’s inhumane. It’s so scary."

Hamas is believed to have held more than 240 hostages in Gaza prior to the releases negotiated with Israel.

Under the breakthrough temporary ceasefire agreement, groups of Israeli citizens and other nationals - mostly women and children, in line with the terms of the agreement﻿ - have been freed every day since last Friday.

More than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,000 children, have since been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive in response to the Hamas terror attacks of October 7, according to figures from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the West Bank, which draws its data from Hamas-run health authorities in the Gaza Strip.

As part of the ceasefire deal Israel has released Palestinian women and children detainees from its prisons, many of whom have never been charged or sentenced.

