The former health secretary has told the UK Covid-19 Inquiry his department was trying to 'wake up Whitehall' to the seriousness of Covid in early 2020

By Lucy McDaid, ITV News Westminster Producer

Matt Hancock has said he was constantly trying to "raise the alarm" of the seriousness of coronavirus and "wake up Whitehall to the scale of the problem" in early 2020.

At the start of an eagerly awaited appearance before the Covid-19 Inquiry, the former health secretary denied claims his department suffered a "clear lack of grip" as the virus took hold.

Mr Hancock, who ran the Department of Health at the height of the pandemic, instead said he felt "blocked" by Whitehall in the early days and blamed a "very unpleasant toxic culture" at the centre of government.

He said it was his "single greatest regret" that he didn't push harder against early scientific advice that he claimed was playing down the significance of asymptomatic transmission

"From the middle of January, we were trying to effectively raise the alarm,” Mr Hancock said.

"We were trying to wake up Whitehall to the scale of the problem. And this wasn’t a problem that couldn’t be addressed only from the health department – non-pharmaceutical interventions cannot be put in place by a health department.

"The health department can’t shut schools. It should have been grasped and led from the centre of government earlier."

Mr Hancock, who is now a backbench MP, said the Inquiry has seen evidence that he and his department “repeatedly” tried to “make this happen”.

"We were on occasions blocked and at other times, I would say our concerns were not taken as seriously as they should have been until the very end of February", he added.

'Because the rest of Whitehall was slow getting going, we had to get up there and do it', Matt Hancock tells the UK Covid-19 Inquiry

Mr Hancock resigned as health secretary in June 2021 after he was found to have breached social distancing guidance by kissing his aide, Gina Coladangelo.

When questioned by lead counsel to the Inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, on the government's early response to the virus, Mr Hancock repeatedly defended his own department.

Instead, he criticised the "machine at the centre of government" and said it was "incredibly hard" to get it "up and running".

"When it did finally get up and running at the end of February, then things started to move," Mr Hancock told the inquiry.

“So I’ve heard these accusations that we tried to do too much. On the contrary, there was so much that needed to be done, and in some cases we just had to get on and do it.

"It would have been far better if instead of thinking that we were overreacting – as the Cobra machine clearly thought we were – if they had embraced the challenges, and it would have been led from the centre."

He also profusely denied claims that there was no plan to handle a pandemic - something the Inquiry has heard from previous witnesses.

"I take issue with ‘absence of a plan’," he said.

"There wasn’t absence of a plan, there were plans. I’ve critiqued the plans, I’ve said that they weren’t adequate but there were plans in place.”

The former health secretary will continue giving evidence to the Inquiry on Friday, with the former Prime Minister Boris Johnson scheduled to appear on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

The inquiry is currently taking evidence as part of its second module on core UK decision-making and political governance.

