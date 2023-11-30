Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling dies aged 70

Former chancellor and veteran Labour politician Alistair Darling has died at the age of 70, his family confirmed in a statement.

Mr Darling served as chancellor under Gordon Brown during the 2008 financial crisis, and led the Better Together campaign in the Scottish independence referendum of 2014.

A statement issued by his family on Thursday said: "The death of Alistair Darling, a former Chancellor of the Exchequer and long-serving member of the Labour cabinet, was announced in Edinburgh today. "Mr Darling, the much-loved husband of Margaret and beloved father of Calum and Anna, died after a short spell in Western General Hospital under the wonderful care of the cancer team.”

Alistair Darling accompanied by his wife Margaret on Downing Street. Credit: PA

Responding to the news, Gordon Brown said: "Alistair will be remembered as a statesman of unimpeachable integrity whose life was defined by a strong sense of social justice and who gained a global reputation for the assured competence and the exercise of considered judgment he brought to the handling of economic affairs."

He added: "I, like many, relied on his wisdom, calmness in a crisis and his humour."

The current Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he is "deeply saddened", adding: "My heart goes out to his family, particularly Maggie, Calum and Anna, whom he loved so dearly. “Alistair lived a life devoted to public service. He will be remembered as the Chancellor whose calm expertise and honesty helped to guide Britain through the tumult of the global financial crisis. “He was a lifelong advocate for Scotland and the Scottish people and his greatest professional pride came from representing his constituents in Edinburgh. “I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have benefited from Alistair’s counsel and friendship. He was always at hand to provide advice built on his decades of experience – always with his trademark wry, good humour.

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said he showed "extraordinary leadership", adding: "I will miss his advice and his counsel. But, more than anything I will miss his friendship, his kindness and decency, his humour and his warmth."

Scotland’s first minister, Humza Yousaf, also paid tribute to the former chancellor, describing him as “a giant” in Scottish politics.

“Alistair will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. His loss to the Labour Party, his friends and his family is immeasurable," he said in a post on social media site, X.

Former first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, said: "Though we were on opposing sides of the independence referendum - with the inevitable clashes that involved - I always found him to be a man of intellect and principle.

"He made a significant contribution to politics and public life. My condolences are with his loved ones," Ms Sturgeon added.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said although the pair "have at times differed on economic strategy", Mr Darling "was always generous of spirit & I enjoyed his quick wit in even the most challenging of times".

"I send my condolences and deepest sympathy to his family and friends," he added.

