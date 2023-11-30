Full list of Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland, NatWest and RBS branches set to close
A number of banks announced on Thursday they would be closing swaths of their high street branches, while Metro Bank said it would review its seven-day opening.
Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, all owned by the Lloyds Banking Group, will reduce the number of in-person banks as financial services firms focus on their online offerings.
Metro Bank, meanwhile, announced on Thursday it would be cutting around 20% of its workforce and reviewing its seven-day opening hours, as the beleaguered bank looks to reduce costs. Metro had previously prided itself on keeping in-person stores open.
Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said in August 2020: "Metro Bank is proud to be bucking the trend as a full-service, challenger bank committed to providing great service for customers – whether they choose to bank with us in store, on the phone, or digitally.”
The bank has desperately tried to raise capital in recent years after it discovered a miscalculation on its books in 2019, which caused Metro's share price to plummet.
The bank was launched as a challenger to regular banks in 2010.
Could bank branches disappear for good?
The number of bank and building society branches in the UK fell by about 34% between 2012 and 2021, according to the Office of National Statistics, as the digital banking revolution has taken over.
The NatWest Group revealed last week that it would be closing 19 of its branches in early 2024, including one Royal Bank of Scotland branch.
The average number of transactions made over the counter at NatWest Group branches fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, with customers choosing to use mobile apps instead.
Barclays has announced a series of branch closures over the last couple of years, and this week added it was downsizing its workforce.
Barclays will cut a total of 900 jobs in its UK businesses as it looks to reduce costs, according to trade union Unite.
A number of consumer groups have spoken out against the closure of branches, saying that many people, such as those in rural areas, may struggle to use digital services.
The Financial Conduct Authority then published guidance for banking providers that plan to close branches, instructing that they fully communicate plans to customers and support them in finding alternative ways of banking.
A full list of the Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland, NatWest and RBS branches closing:
Halifax branches:
Lymington – High Street – March 11
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11
Barnet – High Street – March 12
Orpington – High Street – March 12
Dereham – Church Street – March 14
Stamford – High Street – March 14
Barry – Holton Road – March 18
Dartford – High Street – March 18
Penrith – Middlegate – March 19
Diss – Market Place – March 20
Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8
Whitehaven – King Street – April 9
Ilford – High Street – April 15
Morley – Windsor Court – April 16
Daventry – High Street – April 17
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18
Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23
New Milton – Station Road – April 23
Dagenham – Heathway – May 15
Hessle – The Square – August 15
Lloyds branches:
Orpington – High Street – March 13
Dartford – High Street – March 13
Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19
Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20
Diss – Market Place – March 21
Lymington – High Street – March 26
Barnet – High Street – April 3
Whitehaven – King Street – April 3
Dereham – Church Street – April 4
Barry – Holton Road – April 4
Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11
Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22
Daventry – High Street – April 30
Stamford – High Street – November 13
Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13
Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13
Penrith – Middlegate – November 14
Ilford – High Street – November 14
Morley – Windsor Court – November 14
Bank of Scotland branches:
Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21
Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29
Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8
Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15
NatWest branches
London – Chiswick High Road – February 20
Redcar – High Street East – February 20
Bradford – New Line – February 21
Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21
Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22
Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22
Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27
London – Station Parade – February 27
Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28
Wednesfield – High Street – February 28
Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29
Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29
Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5
Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5
London – Piccadilly – March 6
Rochester – High Street – March 6
Dudley – Castle Street – March 7
Maldon – High Street – March 7
RBS branches
Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19
