A number of banks announced on Thursday they would be closing swaths of their high street branches, while Metro Bank said it would review its seven-day opening.

Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, all owned by the Lloyds Banking Group, will reduce the number of in-person banks as financial services firms focus on their online offerings.

Metro Bank, meanwhile, announced on Thursday it would be cutting around 20% of its workforce and reviewing its seven-day opening hours, as the beleaguered bank looks to reduce costs. Metro had previously prided itself on keeping in-person stores open.

Daniel Frumkin, Chief Executive Officer at Metro Bank, said in August 2020: "Metro Bank is proud to be bucking the trend as a full-service, challenger bank committed to providing great service for customers – whether they choose to bank with us in store, on the phone, or digitally.”

The bank has desperately tried to raise capital in recent years after it discovered a miscalculation on its books in 2019, which caused Metro's share price to plummet.

The bank was launched as a challenger to regular banks in 2010.

Could bank branches disappear for good?

The number of bank and building society branches in the UK fell by about 34% between 2012 and 2021, according to the Office of National Statistics, as the digital banking revolution has taken over.

The NatWest Group revealed last week that it would be closing 19 of its branches in early 2024, including one Royal Bank of Scotland branch.

The average number of transactions made over the counter at NatWest Group branches fell by 60% in the four years to January 2023, with customers choosing to use mobile apps instead.

NatWest customers have veered towards online banking in recent years. Credit: PA

Barclays has announced a series of branch closures over the last couple of years, and this week added it was downsizing its workforce.

Barclays will cut a total of 900 jobs in its UK businesses as it looks to reduce costs, according to trade union Unite.

A number of consumer groups have spoken out against the closure of branches, saying that many people, such as those in rural areas, may struggle to use digital services.

The Financial Conduct Authority then published guidance for banking providers that plan to close branches, instructing that they fully communicate plans to customers and support them in finding alternative ways of banking.

A full list of the Halifax, Lloyds, Bank of Scotland, NatWest and RBS branches closing:

Halifax branches:

Lymington – High Street – March 11

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 11

Barnet – High Street – March 12

Orpington – High Street – March 12

Dereham – Church Street – March 14

Stamford – High Street – March 14

Barry – Holton Road – March 18

Dartford – High Street – March 18

Penrith – Middlegate – March 19

Diss – Market Place – March 20

Stafford – Greengate Street – April 8

Whitehaven – King Street – April 9

Ilford – High Street – April 15

Morley – Windsor Court – April 16

Daventry – High Street – April 17

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – April 17

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 18

Spalding – Bridge Street – April 18

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 23

New Milton – Station Road – April 23

Dagenham – Heathway – May 15

Hessle – The Square – August 15

Lloyds branches:

Orpington – High Street – March 13

Dartford – High Street – March 13

Macclesfield – Chestergate – March 19

Spalding – Bridge Street – March 20

Diss – Market Place – March 21

Lymington – High Street – March 26

Barnet – High Street – April 3

Whitehaven – King Street – April 3

Dereham – Church Street – April 4

Barry – Holton Road – April 4

Borehamwood – Shenley Road – April 11

Bridgwater – Fore Street – April 22

Daventry – High Street – April 30

Stamford – High Street – November 13

Stafford – Greengate Street – November 13

Herne Bay – Mortimer Street – November 13

Penrith – Middlegate – November 14

Ilford – High Street – November 14

Morley – Windsor Court – November 14

Bank of Scotland branches:

Glasgow – Byres Road – March 21

Tarbert – Harbour Street – April 29

Bowmore – Shore Street – May 8

Helensburgh – Shore Road – August 15

NatWest branches

London – Chiswick High Road – February 20

Redcar – High Street East – February 20

Bradford – New Line – February 21

Surbiton – Victoria Road – February 21

Bakewell – Water Lane – February 22

Greenwich – Greenwich Church Street – February 22

Ormskirk – Moor Street – February 27

London – Station Parade – February 27

Morecambe – Marine Road Central – February 28

Wednesfield – High Street – February 28

Pontypridd – Taff Street – February 29

Rickmansworth – High Street – February 29

Birmingham – Bristol Road South – March 5

Liverpool – Prescot Road – March 5

London – Piccadilly – March 6

Rochester – High Street – March 6

Dudley – Castle Street – March 7

Maldon – High Street – March 7

RBS branches

Glasgow – Sauchiehall Street – November 19

