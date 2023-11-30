Three people have been killed and 16 more wounded after gunmen opened fire at a Jerusalem bus stop, authorities confirmed.

Police said two attackers began shooting at people waiting at the terminal, which sits along the main highway into the city from Tel Aviv, during rush hour.

A 73-year-old man and 24-year-old woman have been identified locally as two of the people killed by the men.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that a passer-by and two off-duty soldiers shot the gunmen dead during their rampage before police arrived at the scene.

It is unclear if the attack was carried out by a Palestinian militant group or individuals acting on their own, or if it will have any impact on the truce in Gaza.

Netanyahu sent his condolences to the families of those killed in the attack in a statement posted to X.

"We all pray for the peace of the wounded," he wrote. "The quick reaction of two fighters and a civilian who eliminated the terrorists prevented an even more serious attack. I salute them. All Hamas terrorists are mortal - in Jerusalem, Gaza, Judea and Samaria - everywhere."I appreciate the fact that both fighters and the civilian acted quickly on the ground.

"The government headed by me will continue expanding the distribution of weapons to citizens. This is a measure that proves itself time and time again in the war against murderous terrorism."

Earlier this year, Israel's security cabinet approved measures to make guns more accessible to Israeli's after a series of attacks in the occupied West Bank. Citizens can carry guns with a permit for the purpose of self-defense.

