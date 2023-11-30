Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire extended moments before deadline

Play Brightcove video

The four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was extended by two days. It was due to expire on Wednesday, but was extended again at the last minute.

Since Friday, Hamas has released 97 hostages, mostly Israeli nationals, while Israel has freed 210 Palestinian prisoners, with more expected to follow as part of Wednesday's exchange.

More than 15,000 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The figure includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to extend the temporary ceasefire for another day, with Qatar outlining its terms, just moments before the previous deal was due to expire.

The truce in Gaza appeared increasingly tenuous as the number of women and children held by the militants as bargaining chips dwindled after dozens were released.

Word of the extension came just as the truce was to expire at 7am (5am GMT) on Thursday.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the truce was being extended under the same terms as in the past, with Hamas releasing 10 Israeli hostages per day in exchange for Israel's release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

A mini-bus carrying Israeli hostages released by Hamas and Israeli military personnel arrives at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan. Credit: AP

It came after 16 hostages were released from Gaza, while 30 Palestinians were also freed from Israeli jails, officials said on Wednesday.

International pressure has mounted for the cease-fire to continue as long as possible after nearly eight weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign in Gaza that have killed thousands of Palestinians, uprooted three quarters of the population of 2.3 million and led to a humanitarian crisis.

The war has stoked tensions across the region. On Thursday morning, two gunmen opened fire on people waiting for buses and rides where a main highway from Tel Aviv enters Jerusalem.

Israel's Maged David Adom emergency service said one person was killed and six people were wounded, one of them critically. Police said the two attackers were killed.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel late on Wednesday on his third trip to the region since the start of the war, and is expected to press for further extensions of the truce and the release of more hostages.

