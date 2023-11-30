Russia has effectively outlawed LGBT+ activism in a behind-closed-doors hearing in the country's Supreme Court.

The move represents the most drastic step against advocates of gay, lesbian and transgender rights in the increasingly conservative country.

The Justice Ministry filed a lawsuit to the court earlier this month, saying in a statement that authorities had identified "signs and manifestations of an extremist nature" by an LGBT+ "movement" operating in Russia, including "incitement of social and religious discord."

It offered no details or evidence to back up its claims.

In a hearing today, with no defendant, the court sided with the Justice Ministry, declaring the "movement" to be extremist and banning it in Russia.

Rights activists have pointed out that the lawsuit targeted the "international civic LGBT movement" which is not an entity but rather a broad and vague definition that would allow Russian authorities to crack down on individuals or groups deemed to be part of the "movement."

The Justice Ministry has not responded to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The Supreme Court ruling is the latest step in a decade-long crackdown on LGBT+ rights in Russia begun under President Vladimir Putin.

Russian police officers detain a LGBT+ activist with his flag during an attempt to hold a pride parade in Moscow in 2012. Credit: AP

Since 2013, laws have been passed banning public endorsement of "non-traditional sexual relations", and banning gender transitioning procedures.

Authorities have rejected accusations of discrimination against LGBT+ people. Earlier this month, Russian media quoted Andrei Loginov, a deputy justice minister, as saying that “the rights of LGBT people in Russia are protected” legally.

