A woman from Thailand and an Israeli woman who were held together in Hamas captivity were reunited by video call for the first time since their release under the truce agreement.

Nutthawaree Munkan, an agricultural worker, and Danielle Aloni and her five-year-old daughter Emilia were reportedly held together in Gaza after being taken in the militant group's attack on October 7.

“Both of us give you a big hug,” Ms Aloni, said on a video call organised by Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday.

She added: “I love you and I told you while we were there that we are family.”

Emilia was heard counting in Thai as well as singing to Ms Munkan who made the call with her husband - who was also held captive - from an Israeli hospital.

It was not clear where Ms Aloni and her daughter were speaking from, but they had already been discharged from the hospital and had returned to their home.

“At the first opportunity, we will come to Thailand. What joy to see her like this,” Ms Aloni said as psychologist Daniel Porat translated her words into Thai.

“She says that you are also beautiful and Emilia is beautiful,” the psychologist told the mother on Ms Nutthawaree’s behalf. “She misses you a lot.”

Ms Nutthawaree, her husband, Ms Aloni and her daughter were all released on Friday, the first day of the truce.

Details of their time in captivity were not available and it was not clear if the group spent the whole duration of their time together.

When Hamas militants stormed into Israeli villages and towns just across the Gaza border, Ms Aloni and her daughter were visiting her sister's family at a kibbutz, Nir Oz. A quarter of the community's 400 residents were either kidnapped or killed.

In total, some 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 240 hostages were taken to Gaza. Nearly 40 Thai agricultural workers were and another three dozen were kidnapped.

The Thai hostages are being released in conjunction with the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas which has seen 97 hostages and 210 Palestinian detainees freed so far.

