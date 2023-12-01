A five-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has ended.

Hamas has freed a further eight hostages to Israel, following the announcement, including a 21-year-old woman who was previously used by the proscribed terror group in a hostage video.

More than 13,300 Palestinians have died since the start of the war, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The figure includes 6,150 children and 4,000 women.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Israel during Hamas' attack on October 7.

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has resumed striking Hamas targets in Gaza after the deadline for another ceasefire extension passed.

Israeli fighter jets hit southern Gaza on Friday, including the community of Abassan, located east of the town of Khan Younis, the Interior Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said.

Another strike hit a home northwest of Gaza City.

Meanwhile, in Israel, sirens blared at three communal farms near Gaza were warned of incoming rocket fire, suggesting Hamas had also resumed its attacks.

The IDF's announcement of the strikes came only 30 minutes after the cease-fire expired at 7am (0500 GMT) on Friday morning.

Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings in Al-Zahra during the temporary ceasefire. Credit: AP

It came as earlier in the day, Israel accused Hamas of having violated the terms of the cease-fire, including by firing rockets toward Israel from Gaza.

The halt in fighting began Friday, November 24. It initially lasted for four days, and then was extended for several days with the help of Qatar and fellow mediator Egypt.

Gal Tarshansky, who was released last night, sits with her father in an IDF helicopter en route to Israel, on Thursday, Novemeber 30. Credit: GPO/ Associated Press

During the week-long truce, Hamas and other militants in Gaza released more than 100 hostages, most of them Israelis, in return for 240 Palestinians freed from prisons in Israel.

Virtually all of those freed were women and children, but the fact that few such hostages remained in Gaza complicated reaching a deal for a further extension.

The 240 Palestinians released so far under the cease-fire were mostly teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces.

On Thursday, three people were killed and 16 more wounded after gunmen opened fire at a Jerusalem bus stop.

Police said two attackers began shooting at people waiting at the terminal, which sits along the main highway into the city from Tel Aviv, during rush hour.

Hamas have taken responsibility for the attack in a message posted to Telegram, AP reports.

Palestinians in Gaza have called for a permanent end to the war, saying the temporary truces don’t resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in the territory.

Over 1.8 million people have fled their homes, with more than 1 million sheltering in UN schools and struggling to find basic items including cooking gas and flour.

Most of Gaza’s population is now crammed into the south with no exit, raising questions over how an Israeli offensive there can avoid heavy civilian casualties.

Israel has dropped leaflets urging Gaza residents to leave parts of southern Gaza, signaling a widening offensive.

This week, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the world must not look away from the suffering of civilians in Gaza, calling for "a true humanitarian ceasefire" that leads to a lasting two-state solution.

