'Love told through music': Bradley Cooper talks new biopic 'Maestro'

Play Brightcove video

At a special screening of 'Maestro', Bradley Cooper spoke to ITV News Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda about how he spent six years learning master composer Leonard Bernstein's craft in order to do the musical visionary justice on the silver screen

So popular are biopics, it is perhaps surprising it's taken so long for one to be made about Leonard Bernstein.

A humanitarian, an author, a teacher - if, it seems, hardly a saintly husband. In any case, it was for his music that Bernstein will always be best remembered.

He is seen as one of the most significant composers of the 20th Century. A tall order, then, for Bradley Cooper to portray the 'Maestro' in his new Netflix film.

Cooper spent six years learning the late conductor's craft.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...