Play Brightcove video

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock continues giving evidence at the Covid-19 Inquiry

School closures could have been avoided if the government had taken more immediate action against coronavirus in September 2020, Matt Hancock has said.

The former health secretary claimed he was calling for a second national lockdown two months before it was introduced, insisting there would have been "more deaths" had action not been taken.

Mr Hancock told the UK's Covid-19 Inquiry that “on reflection and with hindsight”, he thought “if we’d have taken action sooner, in September of 2020, then we might, for instance, have avoided the need to close schools, which in the end we had to as cases were so high by January”.

"In the November lockdown we didn’t shut schools, and other than the emergence of the Kent variant, it did get R [the virus growth rate] below one," he added.

"So it shows the argument I was making then, sadly, turned out to be accurate, which is if you don’t lock down early, you have a tougher lockdown with more economic damage."

'If we'd taken action sooner in September 2020' then we could 'have avoided the need to close schools', Matt Hancock tells the Covid-19 Inquiry

Play Brightcove video

The former health secretary is giving his second day of evidence before Baroness Hallett's forensic three-year probe into the government's handling of the pandemic.

He stressed his "primary concern was saving lives" throughout his time at the Department of Health, often criticising others in central government for pushing back against his concerns.

In WhatsApp messages shown to the Inquiry between Mr Hancock and Britain's most senior civil servant, Simon Case, Boris Johnson was "not willing to go further" in terms of national restrictions in October 2020.

Mr Hancock replied: "When can I make the case for action – this won’t work and we will massively regret it."

Despite calling for tougher action against the virus and sometimes feeling "blocked" by those in Downing Street, Mr Hancock resigned in July 2021 after he was caught kissing his aide and breaching social distancing rules.

Addressing the affair on Friday, Mr Hancock admitted that "transgressions" in his personal life may have had an impact on public trust in the rules imposed by Ministers.

Lead counsel to the Inquiry, Hugo Keith KC, said to Mr Hancock: "I’m sure you acknowledge the incredible offence and upset that was caused by that revelation." To which Mr Hancock replied: "It is important that those who make the rules abide by them, and I resigned in order to take accountability for my failure to do."

Mr Keith said his swift resignation "must have been a reflection of the fact that you understood the importance of, or the deleterious consequences of, rule-breaking or guidance-breaking on public confidence in the public at large".

Mr Hancock replied: “Yes.”

Matt Hancock admits his personal 'transgressions' may have affected public trust in the Covid rules imposed by the government

Play Brightcove video

The now backbench MP, who appeared on ITV's 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!' last year, also told the Inquiry of his "despair" that he knew the government's tier system "would not work".

In his witness statement to the inquiry, the former health secretary wrote: “I was in despair that we had announced a policy that we knew would not work.”

Mr Hancock said the tier system, first announced in October 2020, would never work because local politicians were "under significant pressure" not to accept measures.

A lighter moment came when Mr Hancock, addressing the tier system, referred to the former Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, who is still alive, as a man "unfortunately no longer with us".

He praised Mr Anderson for his "spirit of collaboration" during discussions over the tier system.

"Joe Anderson – unfortunately, no longer with us – he was incredibly supportive," he said.

"And we ended up in Liverpool having a package of measures that was effective after a very constructive negotiation."

Mr Hancock added that other local politicians were “not constructive”.

The inquiry is currently taking evidence as part of its second module on core UK decision-making and political governance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...