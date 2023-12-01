Greetings card company Moonpig is facing backlash after it released a design inspired by I'm A Celebrity star Nella Rose, which social media users have dubbed "insensitive".

The card depicts a drawing of the seemingly outraged influencer in the jungle with the caption: "I'm really offended that it is your birthday."

It references a viral moment in this year's series whereby fellow celebrity Fred Sirieix told the Youtuber he was "old enough to be her dad".

She said she took offence to the comment as the star had spoken to Sirieix about her father's death in one of the first conversations they had.

The card currently available on Moonpig. Credit: Moonpig

An onslaught of social media comments from viewers criticised Moonpig over the design.

"Nella Rose has not only been the target of online racism but is now becoming a mockery for card companies, Moonpig to be specific," one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another person accused Moonpig of "promoting the cyber bullying of black people".

"Do you think their lives are a joke? You want to make profit at the expense of their wellbeing. Is that a responsible thing to do as a corporation?" they said.

A third person said: "Right or wrong the foundation of her outburst was grief. #Moonpig why the hell would you want to play with that!?!??!?!?!"

Nella Rose is a 26-year-old social media star with more than 750,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Before she entered the jungle, she said: "My role in the camp is going to be to keep morale and humour high... I am going to run a Zumba class every morning!"

She also said she did not plan on causing any drama on the show., adding: "I don’t like confrontation though and I don’t argue with people as it doesn’t go anywhere."

ITV News have contacted Moonpig for comment.

