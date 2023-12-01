By Jack Abbey, ITV News Politics Producer

Rishi Sunak has said he is "unequivocal" that the Elgin Marbles cannot be returned to Greece.

The diplomatic row over the Parthenon Sculptures continues to rumble on, after comments by the Greek prime minister forced Mr Sunak to cancel a planned meeting between the two.

George Osborne, the chairman of the British Museum, also weighed in this week and pledged to work on an exchange deal to allow the Elgin Marbles to be displayed in Greece, "whether or not Rishi Sunak meets the Greek prime minister”.

But speaking to reporters on a flight to Dubai for COP28, Mr Sunak said "our position is very clear, as a matter of law the marbles can’t be returned and we’ve been unequivocal about that."

The fiery spat broke out with Greece when Mr Sunak cancelled a scheduled meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis who was visiting the UK.

His last-minute move was sparked by upset in Downing Street over Mr Mitsoktakis' decision to publicly express his desire for the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Athens while on his trip.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Mr Sunak defended his decision, claiming that when it became clear the meeting was "not to discuss substantive issues for the future", but "rather to grandstand", he called it off.

That decision has provoked widespread criticism of Mr Sunak, who has been called a b****** on the front page of a prominent right-wing newspaper in Greece.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was the PM who had "lost his marbles", while likening the Conservative Party to an "ancient relic".

Rishi Sunak is accused of trying 'to humiliate' the Greek PM by cancelling talks with him over possession of the Elgin Marbles

The disgruntlement didn't only come from opposition parties, however, with backbench Tory MPs also expressing their displeasure over the row.

Speaking on his podcast on Thursday, Mr Osborne, who is also a former Conservative chancellor, suggested Mr Sunak had "a bit of a hissy fit" over the artefacts.

While on his way to the major climate summit on Thursday, Mr Sunak denied the description.

" I think the British Museum’s website itself says that in order for the loans to happen the recipient needs to acknowledge the lawful ownership of the country that’s lending the things, and I think the Greeks have not suggested that they are in any way shape or form willing to do that," he told reporters.

"Our view and our position on that is crystal clear: the marbles were acquired legally at the time," he added.

