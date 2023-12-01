By Jack Abbey, Politics Producer

Rishi Sunak has described himself as a "massive fan" of Christmas music, telling reporters he has been "shouted at" for listening to it in mid-November while writing Christmas cards.

The revelation came aboard the prime minister's plane as he spoke to journalists in the traditional way while on route to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

"So I had the Christmas music on two weeks ago, and everyone shouted at me", he admitted.

"So I sign all these cards and I do it in the night, and basically that is my time, I put the Christmas music on and I just sit there and sing away and I've been doing that for about 10 days already," Mr Sunak added.

Rishi Sunak made the admission about his love of Christmas music while on his way to the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Credit: PA

The admission came in response to a question about his thoughts on the passing of The Pogues frontman, Shane MacGowan.

On the iconic band's most famous song 'Fairytale in New York', Mr Sunak said: "It's on every Christmas playlist, is that song, so great loss, great loss."

The prime minister went further, reminding journalists that he's "partial" to a bit of Michael Buble, after the story first hit headlines last year.

"Someone outed me on that when I was Chancellor", he said, "because they accidentally walked in on my singing."

Mr Sunak is currently visiting Dubai as part of the COP28 climate summit.

