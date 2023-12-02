All flights from Glasgow Airport have been temporarily suspended due to heavy snow conditions.

The airport said on Saturday morning that teams have been working through the night and it is hoped operations can resume “as soon as possible”.

“Flight operations are currently suspended due to heavier than forecast snow,” the airport said on X, formerly Twitter.

“Our winter teams have been working through the night and we hope to resume operations as soon as possible.

“Please check with your airline for further flight updates.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...