An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the coast of an island in the Philippines on Saturday triggering a tsunami warning to be issued.

The quake struck at 10.37 pm local time off Mindanao, measuring a depth of 20 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said based on the magnitude and location it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia.

A Philippine government agency advised the residents of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces on the eastern shores of Mindanao to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move inland.

More to follow...

