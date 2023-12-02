Play Brightcove video

As Israel resumes its bombardment of Gaza, fears grow for Palestinian civilians and the more than 100 Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in the Strip. ITV News' Ian Woods reports.

Israel has resumed airstrikes in Gaza, with the military saying it hit hundreds of Hamas targets.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 15,200, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday, with 70% reported to be women and children.

Ceasefire talks have collapsed after Israel pulled its negotiators from Qatar, blaming Hamas for not fulfilling 'its part in the agreement'.

The first aid trucks since the ceasefire ended have been permitted to enter Gaza, said the Palestinian Red Crescent, but officials continue to sound the alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation.

Israel has resumed pounding hundreds of targets in the Gaza Strip after ceasefire negotiations collapsed.

Following the end of a seven-day truce for hostage and detainee exchanges, Israel launched numerous airstrikes on the crowded southern half of the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The military said it had hit more than 400 Hamas targets over the past 24 hours.

At least 200 Palestinians have been killed since the fighting resumed on Friday morning following a week-long truce with Hamas, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

Israel confirmed it has recalled its team of Mossad negotiators from Qatar after reaching a "dead end" in talks, blaming Hamas for the break-down, a statement released by Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

“The Hamas terror organisation did not fulfill its part in the agreement, which included the return of all women and children held hostage, in accordance with a list sent to Hamas and approved by them,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry said the number of Palestinians killed since Hamas launched its fatal attack on Israel on October 7 has now risen to above 15,200.

It said 70% of those killed were women and children and more than 40,000 people were wounded over the past two months.

It marks a sharp jump from the previous count of more than 13,300. The ministry had stopped issuing daily updates of the overall toll on November 11, following war-related disruptions of connectivity and hospital operations.

The US, European leaders and the United Nations have urgently called on both sides to resume efforts to restore a ceasefire. The US - Israel's closest ally - particularly called on Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians.

After the release of 106 hostages over the past week, the renewed hostilities have heightened concerns for the remaining 136 people the Israeli military say are still being held by Hamas.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric: "We appeal to the parties not to resort to further military action that can only make the already catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza worse, and to spare civilians from more suffering."

The resumption of fighting has been concentrated in southern Gaza, including more than 50 strikes in the city of Khan Younis and surrounding areas.

