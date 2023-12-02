Man dies and two taken to hospital after large explosion at Edinburgh house

An 84-year-old man has died following an explosion at a house in Edinburgh on Friday night, Police Scotland has said.

Officials had earlier said two people were rescued after the blast at a home in Baberton Mains Avenue at around 10.25pm on Friday.

A 43-year-old woman and 54-year-old man were taken to hospital for treatment.

Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road remained closed on Saturday morning.

Police said: "There are no suspicious circumstances and we are continuing to work alongside our partner agencies."

Video footage capturing the aftermath of the scene showed a home on a residential road with the entire left side of the property missing, with debris strewn across the road and on vehicles.

Two people were taken to hospital following the explosion. Credit: GoFundMe

A Go Fund Me was launched following the blast "for a family who have tragical lost their home due to a devastating gas explosion in Edinburgh Baberton".

The organiser said they have "lost everything and their home" just weeks before Christmas.

