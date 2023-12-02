Breaking News
Paris street attack leaves one dead and another injured
The suspect has been arrested after they attacked "passers-by" in central Paris
One person has died and another has been injured in a street attack in Paris on Saturday.
France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a person had attacked "passers-by" in the Quai de Grenelle area, 15 minutes from the Eiffel Tower.
In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he added that the suspect has been arrested.
The emergency services are responding to the injured.
More to follow...
