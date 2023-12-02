Paris street attack leaves one dead and another injured

Play Brightcove video

The suspect has been arrested after they attacked "passers-by" in central Paris

One person has died and another has been injured in a street attack in Paris on Saturday.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a person had attacked "passers-by" in the Quai de Grenelle area, 15 minutes from the Eiffel Tower.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he added that the suspect has been arrested.

The emergency services are responding to the injured.

More to follow...

