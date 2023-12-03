Baroness Glenys Kinnock, former minister, MEP and wife of ex Labour leader Lord Kinnock, has died peacefully in her sleep aged 79, her family said in a statement.

Lord Kinnock was with his wife in her final moments after the pair had been married for 56 years.

The couple met when she was 18 and Lord Kinnock was 20 and they later married in 1967.

“A proud democratic socialist, she campaigned, in Britain and internationally, for justice and against poverty all her life,” the baroness' family said in a statement.

Neil Kinnock with his wife Glenys after the announcement of his victory in the Labour Party leadership election in 1983. Credit: PA

“Glenys endured Alzheimer’s after being diagnosed in 2017 and, as long as she could, sustained her merriment and endless capacity for love, never complaining and with the innate courage with which she had confronted every challenge throughout her life.

“The family is of course devastated and and would ask that their privacy be respected. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer paid tribute to Baroness Kinnock, who he called a “true fighter for the Labour Party”.

“On behalf of the whole Labour Party, I want to pay tribute to Glenys Kinnock on the sad news of her passing.

“Glenys was a passionate lifelong campaigner for social justice at home and abroad."

The Kinnocks' son Stephen Kinnock is the Labour MP for Aberavon in Port Talbot, Wales.

