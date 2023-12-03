German tourist killed and two people injured in Paris attack

A German tourist was killed and two people injured in an attack in the centre of Paris on Saturday.

A 25-year-old French citizen who was known to police was Tasered and arrested.

The suspect pursued a German couple with a knife, killing the man, and injuring two others with a hammer.

The French prime minister described it a "terrorist attack". The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office confirmed it has opened an investigation.

France's Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a person had attacked "passers-by" in the Quai de Grenelle area, 15 minutes from the Eiffel Tower.

“This person was ready to kill others,” Mr Darmanin told reporters.

Police stopped the attacker by firing a Taser, and officers were praised by the interior minister for their quick response. Without their fast actions “there would doubtless have been other dead,” he said.

In response to the attacks French prime minister Elisabeth Borne wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We will not give in to terrorism. Never."

The attacker, who has not been named, was under surveillance and undergoing psychiatric treatment, the minister said.

He was born in the Paris suburb of Neuilly-Sur-Seine, and was most recently living with his parents in the Essonne region, south of Paris.

The terror risk in France was raised to the highest possible level following a fatal attack in Arras, northern France, on October 13. A teacher was stabbed by a former student who had likely undergone Islamic radicalisation.

In 2020 another teacher was killed outside of Paris in what French President Emmanuel Macron described a an "Islamist terrorist attack".

