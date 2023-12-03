Play Brightcove video

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says the number of dead since the fighting began nearly two months ago is now more than 15,000 - 70% were women and children

Israel has told residents to evacuate as forces pounded targets in crowded southern Gaza on Saturday as the death toll rose to more than 15,000.

Israel will continue ground operations after it resumed airstrikes in Gaza, with the military saying it hit hundreds of Hamas targets.

The UK says it will conduct surveillance flights over Israel and Gaza to help locate Hamas hostages.

The death toll in Gaza has now surpassed 15,200, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Saturday, with 70% reported to be women and children.

Ceasefire talks have collapsed after Israel pulled its negotiators from Qatar, blaming Hamas for not fulfilling 'its part in the agreement'.

The first aid trucks have been permitted to enter Gaza since the ceasefire ended, said the Palestinian Red Crescent, but officials continue to sound the alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation.

Israel has told residents in crowded southern Gaza to evacuate as forces pounded targets on Saturday a day after a temporary ceasefire collapsed.

As the death toll in the territory rose to more than 15,000, the United States and other countries urged Israel to do more to protect civilians.

The prospect of further ceasefires in Gaza looked bleak, with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowing to continue fighting until Hamas was "eliminated".

Israel has left negotiations, while Hamas’ deputy leader said any further swap of Gaza-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel would only happen as part of ending the war.

“We will continue the war until we achieve all its goals, and it’s impossible to achieve those goals without the ground operation,” Mr Netanyahu said on Saturday night.

At least 200 Palestinians were killed after fighting resumed on Friday morning following the weeklong pause in fighting, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

The Israeli military dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of densely packed areas, home to hundreds of thousands of people, UN monitors said.

Some two million Palestinians, almost Gaza's entire population, are now crammed into the territory's southern half.

The Health Ministry said the overall death toll in Gaza since Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7 has risen to more than 15,200. The ministry said 70% of the dead were women and children. More than 40,000 people had been wounded since the war began, the ministry said.

“Too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. Frankly, the scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating,” US vice president Kamala Harris told reporters during the COP28 climate conference in Dubai.

Israel’s military said it had hit more than 400 Hamas targets across Gaza over the past day, including more than 50 in Khan Younis city and surrounding areas in the south.

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip on Saturday

A block of about 50 residential buildings in the Shijaiyah neighbourhood of Gaza City and a six-storey building in the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya on the northern edge of the city were destroyed in strikes, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.

More than 60 people were killed in the Shijaiyah strikes with more than 300 buried under the rubble, the monitors said, citing the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israel's military said it killed a Hamas battalion commander in the area but gave no details on the operation.

The strike in Jabaliya left dozens dead or wounded, said residents Hamza Obeid and Amal Radwan.

The Israeli military confirmed it was operating in Jabaliya and said it had found and destroyed Hamas tunnels in the surrounding area. The residential building was hit 90 minutes after troops had dropped leaflets ordering residents to evacuate, UN monitors said.

A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City.

“Where is it safe? I swear to God, no one knows, where are we going?” asked Zohair al Raai, who said his family received a recorded message saying their building should evacuate.

With the resumption of fighting, the Israeli military published an online map carving up Gaza into hundreds of numbered parcels and asked residents to familiarise themselves with the number of their location ahead of evacuation warnings.

On Saturday, the military dropped leaflets with evacuation orders over towns east of Khan Younis, Jabaliya and eastern neighbourhoods of Gaza City.

The maps and leaflets generated panic and confusion in an area where people cannot go to northern Gaza or neighbouring Egypt and are left to move around within the 220-square-kilometer (85-square-mile) area.

“There is no place to go,” said Emad Hajar, who fled to Khan Younis a month ago. “They expelled us from the north, and now they are pushing us to leave the south."

Airstrikes continued on Gaza as the ceasefire talks fell through between Israel and Hamas.

Mark Regev, a senior advisor to Netanyahu, said Israel was making “maximum effort" to protect civilians and the military has used leaflets, phone calls, and radio and TV broadcasts to urge Gazans to move from specific areas.

Israel says it targets Hamas operatives and blames civilian casualties on the militants, accusing them of operating in residential neighbourhoods. It claims to have killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence. Israel says 77 of its soldiers have been killed in the offensive in northern Gaza.

The October 7 attack by Hamas and other militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in southern Israel. Around 240 people were taken captive.

The renewed hostilities have heightened concerns for 137 hostages, who the Israeli military says are still being held after 105 were freed during the ceasefire. A 70-year-old woman held by Hamas was declared dead on Saturday, according to her kibbutz. She is the eighth hostage known to have died.

During the ceasefire, Israel freed 240 Palestinians. Most of those released by both sides were women and children.

