New weather warnings have been issued across parts of the UK as the cold spell persists and hundreds remain without power.

Across the weekend temperatures dropped to lows of -12.5C while snow blanketed parts of the UK.

A major incident was declared in Cumbria on Sunday with hundreds of motorists forced to abandon their cars overnight and thousands of households faced blackouts.

Meanwhile, flights were grounded at Glasgow, East Midlands and Stanstead airports due to the icy conditions and motorists were advised to take care on the roads.

The Met Office extended weather warnings for snow and ice into Monday for parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued the following weather warnings:

A yellow weather warning for snow for higher parts of Wales and the Peak District from 6pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

A yellow weather warning for rain from midnight until 6pm on Monday in parts of southern England, South Wales and the south-west Midlands.

A yellow weather warning for ice in the East Midlands, the West Midlands, the north of England, and much of north and central Wales from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in eastern Scotland from 5pm on Sunday to 12pm on Monday.

But the cold spell is expected to ease as the week continues, with the Met Office's Chief Meteorologist, Jason Kelly, explaining: “The first Atlantic airmass for a while is making some inroads across southern and central parts of the country bringing less cold conditions to many southern areas, whilst the cold airmass continues to hold on in the north.

"Where these two airmasses meet is the focus for continuing ice risk. For parts of northeast Scotland, wintry showers will bring some icy conditions overnight, as well as some accumulating snow inland.

“However further south rain will become the main hazard and a yellow warning for rain had been issued for Monday for parts of the South West. Warnings may well be updated over the coming days so keep up to date with the forecast in your area.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…