Houthis have taken responsibility for a five-hour attack on ships in the Red Sea

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed to have attacked two ships, including one owned by a British-firm, that they described as being linked to Israel.

The groups military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the first vessel was hit on Sunday by a missile and the second by a drone while in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

He added that the ships as allegedly ignoring warnings from Houthi officials prior to the attack.

Mr Saree identified the first vessel attacked as the Bahamas-flagged bulk carrier Unity Explorer, which is owned by a British firm that includes Dan David Ungar, who lives in Israel, as one of its officers.

The second was a Panamanian-flagged container ship.

Earlier, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations - which provides advice and information for merchant ships worldwide - says it had received a report of an explosion in the Red Sea, and advised vessels in the area to "exercise caution".

Separately, the Pentagon said a US warship came under attack but Houthis have not acknowledged targeting the vessel.

The Houthis have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel amid the conflict.

Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen. The rebels still hold the vessel near the port city of Hodeida.

