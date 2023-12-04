Actress Florence Pugh has become the latest star to be hit in the face by a flying object at a fan event while promoting her upcoming film.

The 27-year-old star was appearing alongside co-stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Austin Butler at a Brazilian Comic Con event on Sunday to promote their film Dune: Part Two when the incident happened.

A video of the moment, that has been widely shared online, shows the group standing on stage when the object, which appears to have been thrown from the audience, strikes the actress close to her right eye.

Pugh is then seen grimacing and crying out in pain before appearing to bend down to pick it up. It is unclear what exactly the object was.

Shortly before the incident, Pugh told the clapping crowd: “This is truly so thrilling. This is absolutely nuts so seeing all this love is really wonderful.”

She said it was a “pinch-me moment every single day” to be in the Dune cast and told fans: “Thank you for having me.”

Pugh portrays Princess Irulan Corrino in the Denis Villeneuve-directed film, which is due for release in 2024.

The actress is not the only celebrity who has recently struck by objects thrown by fans.

US pop singer Bebe Rexha collapsed on stage after she was struck on the forehead with a phone in June. The singer had to get stitches above her left eye.

Earlier in the year, singer-turned-actor Harry Styles was also hit in the eye with a sweet thrown by a fan at a concert in Austria.

British singer Adele has also spoken out against the incidents during her Las Vegas residency.

She said: “Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting f****** show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing shit on stage. Have you seen that?

“I f****** dare you, dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f****** kill you.”

